Bollywood celeb Adarsh Gourav forced to deboard flight after 7.5 hrs delay, shares his plight on social media

In recent days, numerous Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their frustrations and highlight the challenges faced by travelers amidst flight delays and chaotic airport situations. The latest to join this trend is Adarsh Gourav, renowned for his roles in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and “The White Tiger.”

Adarsh Gourav shared his ordeal on social media, posting a picture of a crowded airport and narrating his exasperating experience with a 7.5-hour delay, forced deboarding from a flight to Bangkok, and the absence of a clear plan from Air India. Seeking assistance, Gourav urged followers to help amplify the issue.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “After a 7.5-hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

Recently, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte also shared her distressing airport experience on social media. The “Sacred Games” actress revealed that passengers, including herself, were stranded on the aerobridge for several hours without updates, water, or assistance from the ground staff.

Sharing photos and videos of passengers, including those with small babies and elderly individuals, Apte criticized the airline staff for their lack of communication and the security personnel for delaying the opening of the doors.

Her caption highlighted the situation: “I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently, their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till a minimum of 12 pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”