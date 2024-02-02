Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele is no more

Adele Springsteen, the mother of rock icon Bruce Springsteen, has passed away at the age of 98. The legendary musician paid tribute to his mother by sharing poignant lyrics from his song “The Wish,” a track that reflects on his formative years.

The lyrics evoke a vivid picture of morning routines, capturing moments of familial warmth and the sounds associated with his mother preparing for work. He reminisces about lying in bed, hearing the familiar sound of her alarm clock and the routine of getting ready, including the distinct noise of her makeup case on the sink. The verse paints a nostalgic picture of the ladies at the office, adorned with lipstick and perfume, creating an image of his mother’s pride and happiness as she walked home from work.

The tribute continues with lyrics expressing sentiments beyond conventional gestures, transcending phone calls on Sundays, flowers, or Mother’s Day cards. Instead, it delves into the essence of shared memories and experiences, emphasizing the timeless connection between a mother and her child. The mention of a hot rod on Bond Street and the prospect of finding a rock ‘n roll bar to dance in reflects a sense of continuity, where the passage of time does not diminish the essence of the relationship.

Born Adele Zerilli in Brooklyn and later relocating to Freehold, NJ, in 1940, Adele, along with her husband Doug Springsteen, raised three children—Virginia, Bruce, and Pamela. Of Italian descent, she instilled Catholic values in Springsteen during his upbringing.

This heartfelt tribute encapsulates the enduring influence of Adele Springsteen in her son’s life, celebrating the everyday moments and the unique connection between a mother and her child that transcends time.