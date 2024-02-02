BSF seizes 3 kg heroin in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Polcie recovered suspected heroin from a house in Gurdaspur’s Didhowal village. The joint team recovered one packet of heroin, weighing around 3.432 Kg. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal hook was attached to the packet.

Earlier, BSF personnel arrested four smugglers near the Pakistan border from Amritsar in Punjab. The BSF jawans detected the sound of a suspected drone near the border. The security personnel followed three people as they went towards a dropped packet. They detained the three suspects, and they led the personnel to another person.

A total of nine packets of heroin, one packet of ICE (methamphetamine) weighing around 6 kg, one pistol with four rounds of bullets, Indian currency worth Rs 70,140 and one scooter were seized from them. All items were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Earlier last month, BSF seized AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. The seizure was made during a search operation by the Border Security Force after noticing a drone movement.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Earlier BSF has revealed that it had successfully shot down 103 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border in 2023.In addition to drone interceptions, the BSF has made significant strides in curbing illegal activities along the border. Operations in 2023 have resulted in the seizure of 755 kg of narcotics, recovery of 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols, apprehension of 36 Pakistani nationals, and neutralization of nine intruders from across the border along the international border.