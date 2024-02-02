Budget Allocates Rs 1,500 Crore for E-Courts Phase III

The recent vote on account presented by the union government includes an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the third phase of the ambitious e-courts project. The e-courts initiative aims to enhance access to justice by transitioning towards digital, online, and paperless court processes. The third phase, approved as a central sector scheme in September 2023, has a total outlay of Rs 7,210 crore, with the recent allocation showing a significant increase from the Rs 825 crore allocated in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, an amount of Rs 48 crore has been earmarked for the project Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice in INDIA (DISHA), maintaining the same allocation as the previous fiscal year. DISHA is an umbrella scheme under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, focusing on improving access to justice.

The overall allocation under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms, covering both the e-courts project and DISHA, stands at Rs 1,548 crore. However, there is a slight reduction in the budget for improving infrastructure facilities for the judiciary, dropping from Rs 1,051 crore in the previous fiscal year to Rs 998 crore for the upcoming fiscal year. The allocation for Gram Nyalayas has also seen a reduction from Rs 10 crore to Rs 2 crore. Furthermore, the budget for the Supreme Court of India has decreased to Rs 485.49 crore from the revised allocation of Rs 517.28 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, covering administrative and other expenditures of the Supreme Court. This includes salaries, travel expenses for judges and staff, establishment-related needs, and more under the head Administration of Justice, which received an allocation of Rs 456.54 crore, nearly identical to the previous fiscal year’s Rs 459.28 crore.