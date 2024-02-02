Capturing accident photos in this Gulf country is punishable by up to two years in jail

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has informed that capturing accident photos is a punishable offence. The authority said that capturing accident photos in unauthorised conditions violates privacy laws and is subject to legal consequences.

As per the Article 333 of the Penal Code, ‘whoever illegally intrudes into another person’s private life and without their consent shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years in prison and/or a fine not exceeding QR10,000.’