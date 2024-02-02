CBI Conducts Searches at Premises of NGO by Activist Harsh Mander

The CBI has initiated a case against an NGO founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, alleging violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The investigative agency conducted searches at the premises of Mander’s NGO, the Centre for Equity Studies, in connection with the case. Harsh Mander, who was a former member of the National Advisory Council during the UPA government led by Sonia Gandhi, is named in the FIR for the alleged violation of several provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Union Home Ministry.

The investigation centers around accusations of irregularities and non-compliance with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, and the CBI is scrutinizing the financial transactions and foreign funding received by the NGO. The case marks another instance where a prominent activist is under scrutiny for alleged violations in the handling of foreign funds for their organizations, highlighting the ongoing regulatory focus on such matters.