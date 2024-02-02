CM Receives Draft of Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft from a state government-appointed committee led by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The UCC aims to establish uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, in Uttarakhand. If implemented, it would make Uttarakhand the first state in India, post-Independence, to adopt the UCC, which has been operational in Goa since the Portuguese rule.

A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly has been scheduled from February 5-8 to pass legislation on the UCC. The draft, after discussion in the state Cabinet, will be presented as a Bill in the Assembly. The committee, formed in May 2022 and given multiple extensions, collected 2.33 lakh written suggestions and held 60 meetings, interacting with around 60,000 people during the drafting process. The move to enact the UCC fulfills a major promise made by the BJP during the 2022 Assembly polls, where the party secured a landslide victory, marking its second consecutive term in power, a historic achievement for any political party in the state since its establishment in 2000.