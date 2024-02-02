Creamy White Bean Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups dried white beans (navy beans), soaked overnight and drained

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 medium carrots, diced

– 2 celery stalks, diced

– 1 teaspoon dried thyme

– 1 bay leaf

– 4 cups vegetable broth

– 4 cups water

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and cook until they become translucent.

2. Add minced garlic, diced carrots, and diced celery to the pot. Sauté for a few minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

3. Drain the soaked white beans and add them to the pot. Stir well to combine with the vegetables.

4. Pour in the vegetable broth and water. Add the bay leaf and dried thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for about 1 to 1.5 hours or until the beans are tender.

6. Once the beans are cooked, remove the bay leaf. Use an immersion blender to partially blend the soup, leaving some beans whole for texture. Alternatively, transfer a portion of the soup to a blender and blend before returning it to the pot.

7. Adjust the seasoning if needed and let the soup simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes.

8. Serve the creamy white bean soup hot, garnished with chopped fresh parsley.

Enjoy your delicious and comforting creamy white bean soup!