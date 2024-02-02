Delicious Homemade Besan Burfi

Besan Burfi is a popular Indian sweet made from gram flour (besan), ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. Here’s a simple recipe to make Besan Burfi:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup besan (gram flour)

2. 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)

3. 1 cup sugar

4. 1/4 cup water

5. 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

6. Chopped nuts for garnishing (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add besan. Roast the besan on low to medium heat until it turns golden brown and releases a nutty aroma. Stir continuously to avoid burning.

2. In a separate pan, make a sugar syrup by heating sugar and water until it reaches a one-string consistency.

3. Add the sugar syrup to the roasted besan and mix well to avoid lumps.

4. Continue cooking the mixture until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

6. Transfer the mixture to a greased plate or tray and spread it evenly.

7. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired and press them gently into the mixture.

8. Allow it to cool and set for a few hours.

9. Once set, cut the besan burfi into desired shapes.

Enjoy your homemade Besan Burfi!