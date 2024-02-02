Elon Musk’s Starlink is on the brink of securing regulatory approval to roll out its broadband services in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink appears to be on the verge of obtaining regulatory approval for the launch of its space-based broadband services in India. Preliminary reports indicate that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought clarification from Starlink regarding its shareholding pattern, and the company’s response has reportedly addressed these queries.

Sources familiar with the matter, as reported by the Economic Times, suggest that Starlink’s response has paved the way for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to potentially issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) in the coming days, possibly by the end of the current month. The issuance of an LoI is considered a critical step towards formalizing Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.

The next steps involve the Department of Telecommunications actively working on drafting a comprehensive note for the approval process. This note is expected to be presented to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Communications, and Neeraj Mittal, the secretary of the telecommunications department, for their review and approval.

Upon receiving approval from both Vaishnaw and Mittal, the Satellite Communications Wing (SCW) within the telecommunications department will grant the necessary permissions for SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, to commence operations in India.

Recent reports suggest that the issuance of the Letter of Intent could occur as early as Wednesday, January 24. However, the final timeline depends on the swift approval process by key decision-makers within the administration of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.