EU’s financial watchdogs turned a watchful eye towards Big Tech’s foray into the region’s financial services sector

The financial overseers of the European Union have focused their attention on the incursion of major technology companies into the financial services sector within the region. Collaboratively, the EU’s banking, insurance, and securities regulatory bodies meticulously scrutinized the involvement of prominent tech entities, including Google’s Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Alibaba, Tencent, Rakuten, Orange, Vodafone, Tesla, and Apple, as reported by Reuters.

While acknowledging the expanding presence of subsidiaries of Big Tech as direct providers of financial services in Europe, the regulators underscored that, as of now, this development does not pose an immediate threat to financial stability.

The exhaustive review brought to light a growing, albeit still relatively modest, influence of Big Tech in domains such as payments, e-money, and even insurance services. Regulators expressed apprehensions about the lack of clear insight into the activities of Big Tech, citing unreliable notifications of cross-border activities and challenges in monitoring their financial service offerings.

Despite the identified concerns, the regulatory bodies asserted that there is presently no pressing need for immediate alterations in regulations regarding the direct involvement of Big Tech in providing financial services.

In a collective statement, the financial overseers acknowledged the potential risks associated with any future escalation in the financial activities of Big Tech. While refraining from immediate regulatory changes, they committed to intensifying their monitoring efforts through the introduction of a new monitoring “matrix.”

This matrix is designed to bolster the oversight of the relevance of Big Tech in the EU’s financial services sector, ensuring a proactive stance in addressing potential challenges and risks that may emerge.