Free cervical cancer vaccine offered to 9-14 age group

Government’s push towards preventive healthcare involves offering free cervical cancer vaccines to girls aged nine to 14, emphasizing the development of medical colleges, and providing insurance coverage for over 11 lakh ASHA workers. However, the health sector saw a marginal increase in allocation, just over 1%, compared to the previous year. The health ministry has been allocated a budget of Rs 90,657 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25, representing a 1.6% increase from the previous year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interim budget speech, highlighted the government’s commitment to encouraging vaccination for girls in the 9-14 age group to prevent cervical cancer. Cervical cancer contributes to a significant portion of global cancer cases in women, with the South East Asia Region bearing a substantial burden. Although HPV vaccination has been licensed in India since 2008, it is yet to be included in the national immunization program. The government’s flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), will be extended to ASHA and nearly 14 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers, providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for approximately ten crore of India’s poorest families.

Dr. K S Reddy, former Director of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), expressed concern over the marginal increase in health allocation, emphasizing the need for more investment in protecting and promoting people’s health. The government’s focus on preventive healthcare, including cervical cancer vaccination and insurance coverage for frontline health workers, reflects a strategic approach to address public health challenges.