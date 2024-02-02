Here’s all you need to know about the massive hike in H-1B and other US visa fees

The United States has recently announced a substantial increase in fees for various categories of non-immigrant visas, with significant implications for individuals applying for visas such as H-1B, L-1, and EB-5, which are particularly popular among Indians. The fee adjustments are scheduled to take effect from April 1st, impacting thousands of annual applicants.

One of the most prominent changes involves the H-1B visa, where the application fee, represented by form I-129, will experience a substantial surge from the existing $460 to $780. This represents a staggering 69.5% increase. Moreover, the H-1B registration fee will witness a significant rise from $10 to $215, effective from the next calendar year.

The fee modification also extends to L-1 visas, where the application fee escalates from the present $460 to $1,385, constituting a remarkable 201% increase. L-1 visas are tailored for intra-company transferees, facilitating the temporary relocation of certain employees from foreign offices to work in the United States within multinational corporations.

Investor visas, commonly known as EB-5 visas, are not exempt from the changes. The fee for EB-5 visas will undergo a considerable upswing from the existing $3,675 to $11,160, marking a substantial 203% increase.

The rationale behind these visa fee adjustments, as articulated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), centers around anticipated benefits such as a reduction in administrative burdens and processing errors for the government. The modifications are expected to streamline the adjudicative process, enhance efficiency, and provide a more accurate assessment of the cost of delivering services. The ultimate goal is to align fees more effectively with the associated regulatory framework, fostering improved financial sustainability for the government. The changes are poised to take effect on April 1st, impacting diverse categories of non-immigrant visas and their respective applicants.