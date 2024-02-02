Here’s how German lawmakers are making it easier to gain citizenship and dual nationality in Germany

In a landmark decision, German lawmakers voted in favor of legislation on Friday (Jan 19) aimed at streamlining the process for acquiring citizenship and eliminating constraints on holding dual citizenship. The proposal, supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal coalition, received parliamentary approval with 382 votes in favor, 234 against, and 23 abstentions. The legislation is a key component of broader social reforms promised by Scholz’s coalition since taking office in late 2021.

The approved plan significantly reduces the eligibility period for citizenship to five years of residency, with a shorter duration of three years for those with “special integration accomplishments.” This marks a substantial departure from the current requirements, where foreign nationals need at least eight years of residence for naturalization or six years for special integration.

Moreover, the legislation introduces automatic citizenship for German-born children if one parent has been a legal resident for five years, down from the previous stipulation of eight years. One of the most notable changes is the removal of restrictions on dual citizenship, aligning Germany with its European neighbors like France.

While the legislation aims to enhance immigrant integration and attract skilled workers, it faced criticism from the main center-right opposition bloc, which expressed concerns about the potential devaluation of German citizenship. Supporters argue that these changes will help Germany compete globally for skilled individuals, making the acquisition of German citizenship more attractive, akin to offers from countries like the United States and Canada. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the importance of making such an offer to qualified individuals worldwide.