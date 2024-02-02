Income Tax e-Filing will be down for three days: Details

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has informed tax payers that e-Filing portal will be down for three days. The portal will be restricted due to a scheduled maintenance activity involving technical upgradation of the system. The department has said that the e-Filing portal will be down for three days from Saturday to Monday.
‘Kind Attention Taxpayers, Please note that taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity. Please plan your activities accordingly,’ the Income Tax India official twitter has posted.
Timings:
e-Filing Portal will be down from 03 February (Saturday) to 05 February (Monday) and the timings are from 14.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on these said days.
Kind Attention Taxpayers,
Please note that taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity.
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 31, 2024
