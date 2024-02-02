DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Income Tax e-Filing will be down for three days: Details

Feb 2, 2024, 03:21 pm IST

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has informed  tax payers that e-Filing portal will be down for three days. The portal will be  restricted due to a scheduled maintenance activity involving technical upgradation of the system. The department has said that the e-Filing portal will be down for three days from Saturday to Monday.

‘Kind Attention Taxpayers,  Please note that taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity. Please plan your activities accordingly,’ the Income Tax India official twitter has posted.

Also Read: Vijay enters politics, announces his political party 

Timings:

e-Filing Portal will be down from 03 February (Saturday) to 05 February (Monday) and the timings are from 14.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on these said days.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 2, 2024, 03:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button