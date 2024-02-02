India launch date of Honor Choice Watch revealed: Details

Mumbai: Honor has announced the India launch date of its Honor Choice Watch. The smartwatch will be launched in India alongside the Honor X9b on February 15.

As per reports, the upcoming smart wearable is tipped to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch that has been unveiled in select markets. According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the smartwatch will likely feature a dedicated SOS call button, becoming the first of its kind in the country. It is also tipped to be compatible with the Honor Health app.

HTECH CEO Madhav Sheth recently gave a glimpse of the upcoming Choice Watch in a teaser. As per the teaser, the watch will have a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to a peak brightness of 550 nits.The smartwatch offers a diverse selection of 100 customisable watch faces and multiple strap colour options and features a pin-style buckle with a detachable design.