Indian govt proposes an allocation of around Rs 13,042 crore for the Department of Space

In the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the Indian government has put forth a proposed allocation of around $1.63 billion (Rs 13,042 crore) for the Department of Space (DoS). The DoS encompasses various entities, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space sector regulator IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre), along with other associated academic and research institutions.

According to information presented in the Demand for Grants document, the suggested budget allocation of Rs 13,042 crore for 2024-25 reflects an increase from the revised estimate of $1.33 billion (Rs 11,070 crore) for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks a growth of 17.8 percent, although the eventual allocation of this proposed sum will be known in due course.

However, when comparing the proposed budget allocation for 2023-24 (Rs 12,543 crore or approx $1.56 billion) with the suggested allocation for 2024-25 (Rs 13,042 crore or approx $1.63 billion), the observed hike is marginal, amounting to just Rs 500 crore or approximately $62 million. This translates to a four percent increase.