Isra’a Wal Miraj: Gulf country announces holiday

Muscat: Oman has announced Al Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday. Thursday, 8 February 2024 will be an official holiday for employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman announced the Isra and Miraj holiday. The ministry announced the sighting of the crescent of the month of Rajab for the year 1445 AH has been confirmed after sunset on Friday, corresponding to January 12, 2024. Therefore, today is Saturday, the first of the month of Rajab, 1445 AH, corresponding to January 13, 2024.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.