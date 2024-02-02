Japan’s Moon lander falls asleep once again

Following a brief period of activity, Japan’s Moon lander, the unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), has entered a dormant phase, as reported by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on X (formerly called Twitter).

The lunar lander, which captured an impressive black-and-white image of the lunar surface, initiated its two-week dormancy during the extended lunar night. Although SLIM was not initially designed for the challenging lunar nights, JAXA plans to attempt reactivation in mid-February, when sunlight will once again reach SLIM’s solar cells.

JAXA’s announcement on X stated, “After completing operation from 1/30 (to) 1/31, #SLIM entered a two-week dormancy period during the long lunar night.”

The agency acknowledged the harsh lunar night conditions, including temperatures dropping to around minus 208 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 130 degrees Celsius). However, they remain optimistic about SLIM potentially reviving during the lunar daytime, expected to commence around February 15, owing to more favorable lighting and temperature conditions.