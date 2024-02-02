JMM Legislature Party Leader Champai Soren Takes Oath as 12th CM of Jharkhand

After days of intense political developments in Jharkhand, JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. The appointment followed Champai Soren’s request to the governor for a swift acceptance of his claim to form the government amid a state of confusion. This situation arose after the resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, plunging the state into a political crisis.

Champai Soren’s appointment as the Chief Minister designate was confirmed on Thursday, and the governor instructed him to determine the timing of the oath ceremony. Additionally, the governor mandated a floor test within 10 days of taking office. Alongside Champai Soren, senior JMM leader Alamgir Alam and the lone RJD MLA Styanand Bhokta were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

The political turmoil in Jharkhand led to uncertainty as the state remained without a government for over 36 hours following Hemant Soren’s resignation. On Thursday evening, 38 lawmakers from the JMM, Congress, and RJD coalition, headed to Birsa Munda Airport to travel to Hyderabad for government formation discussions. However, due to foggy weather and poor visibility at Ranchi Airport, their chartered flights were unable to take off, prompting their return. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand BJP scheduled an urgent legislature party meeting in Ranchi on Friday, with key leaders participating to address the evolving political situation.