Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s heist comedy ‘The Crew’ to hit on March

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are set to dazzle the audience in the upcoming heist comedy film “The Crew,” which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29. The announcement was made through a teaser video shared by Kareena on Instagram, featuring the trio donned in flight crew attire, strolling through an airport. “Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March,” Kareena expressed in her post.

Both Kriti and Tabu also shared the teaser clip on their respective Instagram profiles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for “Lootcase,” and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, “The Crew” boasts an ensemble cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh and features a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. This film marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the success of the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding.”