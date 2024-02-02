Kerala CM Invites 11 Chief Ministers, 21 MPs for Protest in New Delhi on Feb 8

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended invitations to 11 Chief Ministers and 21 Members of Parliament for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8. The protest aims to highlight the Centre’s neglect and interference in the state government’s powers. Invitations have been sent to leaders such as M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Naveen Patnaik, Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy, Lalduhawma, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

Opposition leaders in Parliament, including Mamata Banerjee and three former Chief Ministers from the opposition, have been invited to participate in the protest. While some leaders, such as Mamata Banerjee, may not attend, the Kerala government expects participation from leaders like M K Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, invitations have been extended to MPs from various political parties, including TR Balu, Vinayak Raut, Supriya Sule, Thomas Chazhikadan, and Sanjay Raut, among others.