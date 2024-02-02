Kerala Receives INR 2,744 Crore for Railway Development

Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a significant budget allocation of INR 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala. He emphasized that this allocation is seven times higher than the amount earmarked by the UPA government during 2009-14, showcasing the Modi government’s commitment to inclusive growth. The port-corridor project, a major economic corridor initiative, is part of the budget and involves the development of approximately 20,100 km of new railway tracks, benefiting the state.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the budget allocation reflects the government’s principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (Together with All, Development for All, Trust of All). He assured that the funding is guided by this policy, and there is no discrimination in allocations. The minister also mentioned plans for the introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper and Vande Bharat metro trains in the coming year. Additionally, he emphasized the railway’s consideration of the best possible alignment for the Sabari line, aiming to bring the railway service closer to Sabarimala for the convenience of passengers. The allocated budget is expected to support ongoing projects, including station redevelopment, track development, and other infrastructure initiatives, with an emphasis on completing significant portions of track development before the monsoon season.