Malaysian pardons board decides to halve the jail sentence of former Prime Minister Najib Razak

On Friday, a Malaysian pardons board announced its decision to reduce the jail sentence of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who had been convicted of corruption and money laundering related to the extensive 1MDB scandal, slashing his 12-year term in half. The statement from the board’s secretariat conveyed that Najib is set to be released in August 2028, with the fines imposed on him concurrently reduced from 210 million ringgit ($10.59 million) to 50 million ringgit.

The board, presided over by Malaysia’s king, did not provide an explicit reason for the decision to halve Najib’s sentence in the statement released on Friday. Najib’s conviction pertains to corruption associated with the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a scandal that saw an estimated $4.5 billion stolen, with over $1 billion directed to accounts linked to the former prime minister, according to U.S. and Malaysian investigators.

After his conviction, Najib sought a royal pardon in August 2022, shortly after Malaysia’s highest court upheld his sentence, making him the first prime minister in the country’s history to face imprisonment. Throughout the legal proceedings, Najib consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he had been misled by fugitive financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials regarding the origin of the funds. He claimed to believe that the funds were donations from the Saudi royal family.

This decision by the pardons board adds another chapter to the ongoing saga surrounding Najib’s involvement in the 1MDB scandal, with its implications extending beyond legal dimensions to broader questions about accountability, governance, and the fight against corruption in Malaysia.