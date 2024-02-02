Map reveals that humans have already dumped 7 tonnes of junk on Mars

Exploration of Mars by humans, using advanced landers and rovers, has led to the accumulation of debris in space, as revealed by a new map. Dating back to 1971, with Soviet missions Mars 2 and Mars 3, humans have been leaving traces on Mars in their quest for scientific knowledge. The most recent addition to this space junk is the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which encountered a setback, contributing an additional 1.8 kilograms to the growing debris on Mars.

The total debris around Mars is substantial, exceeding seven tonnes and consisting of discarded parachutes, tire fragments, and more. It’s important to note that currently operational rovers, such as NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers and China’s Zhurong rover, are not considered space junk, as they continue to work on identifying signs of past or present life on the red planet.

Dr. James Blake from the University of Warwick’s physics emphasizes that encountering debris fields is common during space missions, but the challenge lies in balancing scientific discovery with the environmental impact on remote worlds. He points out the necessity for future missions to be designed with sustainability in mind to minimize the human footprint on celestial bodies.