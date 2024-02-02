Marriage myths you need to stop believing in

Marriage is the most complex and ever-evolving relationship. Marriage is a connection not just bewteen the two partners but also their respective families and it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Here are some common misconceptions that people tend to believe about marriages:

Love conquers all: Love is not the sole factor in a successful marriage. Compatibility, communication, and shared values are equally important in maintaining a healthy relationship. The crux of a good marriage is based on how well the individuals involved understand the meaning of love.

Happily ever after: One common myth about marriage is the belief that it ensures a lifelong state of happiness. In reality, marriage requires effort, communication, and compromise. Differences between partners are common due to varying perceptions and ways of living life. This can only be resolved through a sense of growth.

The idea of soulmates: Successful marriages often involve growing and evolving together. The idea that there is only one perfect match for everyone can create unrealistic expectations.

Constant romance: The notion that romantic feelings for your partner can satisfy your physical or emotional needs will lead to disappointments.

Dependence on your partner for physical, emotional, or mental comfort is considered a sign of weakness by many psychologists. Ultimately, one must realise that they are an individual entity by themselves.

Happy couples don’t fight: Disagreements are inevitable, and it’s unhealthy to avoid conflicts altogether. What matters is how couples manage and resolve conflicts through effective communication.

Equality means identical roles: Equality in marriage does not mean performing identical roles/duties. Equality means doing what is equally beneficial for living a liberated life for both partners.

Fixing the other’s faults: Marriage cannot heal or cure personal issues or psychological insecurities.

Marriage fixes all loneliness: It is a myth that loneliness can be fixed through bringing in a life partner. The way out of loneliness is understanding the difference between being alone and lonely.

Children save a marriage: There is no evidence that a healthy marriage can only be sustained by having children.