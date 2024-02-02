Meta Platforms issue its first-ever dividend and reports impressive financials

Meta Platforms, the corporate entity overseeing the social media giant Facebook, has taken a momentous step just days ahead of Facebook’s 20th anniversary. As reported by Reuters, the tech giant has issued its inaugural dividend and disclosed impressive financial results, exceeding both revenue and profit projections due to robust holiday ad sales.

In the aftermath of this announcement, Meta’s shares experienced a remarkable surge of over 14 percent in after-hours trading, catapulting the company’s market valuation by more than $140 billion. This upswing, a significant chapter in Meta’s protracted recovery, represents a noteworthy milestone for the technology sector.

The historic move of declaring a dividend, at 50 cents per share, marks a departure from the conventional practices observed in the tech industry. In addition to this groundbreaking decision, the company has also authorized an additional $50 billion for share repurchases.

In accomplishing this feat, Meta stands out as the vanguard among its contemporaries in the realm of internet dominance, being the first to issue a dividend. This signals a departure from the established norms in a sector traditionally monopolized by a handful of corporations. Established in 2004, Meta has evolved into the world’s largest social media entity, linking more than 3 billion individuals and revolutionizing digital interactions.

However, Meta’s journey has not been devoid of controversies, with allegations of neglecting user privacy and facilitating incitements to violence affecting its growth trajectory. Just a day before the financial disclosure, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the US Senate, addressing concerns about child safety online and extending apologies to parents of children who faced sexual abuses.

Despite the peaks and valleys, Zuckerberg offered a reflective perspective, stating, “You’re never as good as they say when you’re up, or as bad as they say when you’re down. Just keep building and doing good work over long periods of time,” as reported by Reuters.

The financial results for Meta’s fourth quarter underscored a remarkable performance, with revenue surging by 25 percent to $40.1 billion, surpassing analyst predictions. Net income exhibited a striking increase of over 200 percent, reaching $14 billion or $5.33 per share, surpassing expectations.

The resurgence of Meta’s shares in the past year, following a downturn in 2022, is attributed to factors such as heightened investor enthusiasm about artificial intelligence, a rebound in user growth, and digital ad sales. The company’s strategic cost-cutting measures, involving the elimination of more than 21,000 employees, have also contributed to this positive trajectory.

Looking ahead, Meta projects a first-quarter revenue ranging from $34.5 billion to $37 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company anticipates total expenses for the entire year 2024 to remain constant at $94 billion to $99 billion.

Despite facing losses in its metaverse-focused Reality Labs unit, Meta remains resolute in its commitment to investments in the metaverse and artificial intelligence. Executives emphasize the success of the latest iteration of Ray-Ban smart glasses, equipped with a built-in AI assistant, signaling potential shifts in consumer preferences.