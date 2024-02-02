Netflix drops gripping new teaser with new posters of Squid Game 2

The unveiling of the first glimpse of Squid Game Season 2 has arrived, courtesy of Netflix’s announcement teaser that compiles initial footage from various movies and TV shows slated for release on the streaming platform this year. Among the anticipated releases, the teaser features first-look posters and a glimpse of what’s to come in the second season of the Korean drama.

The Season 2 teaser, a moment fans have eagerly awaited for over three years since the global success of the survival drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, begins right where the first season concluded. In this 17-second clip, we witness Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, exiting the airport while engaged in a threatening phone call.

The teaser captures a tense moment as Lee Jung-jae declares, ”I will find you. No matter what it takes.” This snippet sets the stage for the continuation of Seong Gi-hun’s journey, leaving viewers intrigued and eager for more.

Season 1 concluded with Seong Gi boarding a flight with red hair when he unexpectedly receives a call beckoning him to participate in the enigmatic game, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. The release of this teaser marks a significant moment for Squid Game enthusiasts, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the unfolding narrative of the highly anticipated second season. As the story continues to unfold, fans await more revelations and twists in the unique and riveting world of Squid Game.