Puppy’s jaw regrows spontaneously after it was removed due to cancer

In a remarkable turn of events that defies conventional understanding, a puppy experienced a spontaneous regrowth of its jaw after it had been surgically removed due to cancer. This extraordinary recovery, the first of its kind for dogs, took place in Tyson, a three-month-old French Bulldog puppy, and is reminiscent of a phenomenon previously reported in children, according to information on the Cornell website.

Tyson’s journey began when he was brought to Cornell’s Dentistry and Oral Surgery Service for cleft palate surgery. During the assessment, the primary veterinarian discovered a cancerous tumor on the puppy’s jaw. Dr. Alexandra Wright, a dentistry and oral surgery resident who spearheaded Tyson’s care team, identified the tumor as an oral papillary squamous cell carcinoma—a malignant cancer in dogs. This specific subtype has been noted in young dogs, making Tyson’s case a unique one.

Due to the severity of the cancer, a significant portion of the puppy’s lower left mandible had to be removed, posing the expectation that Tyson would lead a life without a fully functioning lower jaw. Dr. Wright, along with co-authors Dr. Nadine Fiani and Dr. Santiago Peralta, chronicled this exceptional case in a report published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Despite initial reservations from the puppy’s owners about subjecting Tyson to such extensive surgery, they decided to “give him a chance and continue with surgery.” The unexpected outcome astounded them, as Tyson’s jaw exhibited regrowth.

The miracle is attributed, as per Cornell College of Veterinary Science’s website, to the preservation of the periosteum during surgery. The periosteum, a tissue layer covering bones, contains blood vessels and nerves crucial for bone support and growth. The early detection of cancer in Tyson also contributed to the success of this unprecedented recovery. The pup’s owners expressed their surprise, stating, “We had no idea his jaw would grow back!” This exceptional case opens new avenues for understanding regenerative potential in veterinary medicine.