Report: Prosus-led shareholders push for leadership change at Byju’s

A coalition of influential shareholders, spearheaded by tech investor Prosus, is escalating efforts to remove the founders of the Indian edtech giant Byju’s and instigate a leadership overhaul. The once-praised startup, controlled by billionaire Byju Raveendran and valued at $22 billion in 2022, has recently faced a series of setbacks, including the resignations of its auditor Deloitte and key board members.

Amid these challenges, a lawsuit in the US challenging loan terms and payment has further compounded the company’s struggles. Byju’s, which has experienced a downturn marked by mass layoffs and a significant drop in valuation, is now the focal point of a shareholder revolt.

The concerned shareholders, expressing reservations about the company’s future stability, released a statement calling for a comprehensive resolution to “outstanding governance, financial mismanagement, and compliance issues.” They advocate for a restructuring of the Board of Directors, aiming to dilute the founders’ control, and a change in the company’s leadership.

Prosus, holding around a 9% stake in Byju’s, disclosed the statement and claimed support from “a number of major investors,” without specifying names. Other supporters of this initiative reportedly include Sofina and Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India.

The shareholders’ concerns gained traction following the resignation of Byju’s auditor Deloitte last year, triggered by the company’s delay in presenting financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2022. Deloitte expressed frustration, citing a lack of essential documents despite numerous requests.

In the same period, board members affiliated with Peak XV, Prosus, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative also stepped down from Byju’s board. As the conflict intensifies, some Byju’s investors assert that the company’s valuation has significantly dropped to a range between $1 billion and $3 billion.