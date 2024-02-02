Scientists reveal why the majority of autoimmune disease patients are women

A team of international scientists, primarily from Stanford University, has provided a potential explanation for the longstanding puzzle of why the majority, approximately 80 percent, of autoimmune disease patients are women. Published in the journal Cell, the research highlights a significant contributor to autoimmune diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in the form of a molecule called Xist.

Xist is exclusive to women and plays a crucial role in silencing one of the X chromosomes in females (XX) to prevent excessive protein production. The study, primarily conducted in mice, revealed that Xist forms molecular complexes linked to autoimmune diseases. Human patients with autoimmune diseases also exhibited a chemical response triggered by Xist complexes.

While Xist is identified as a key player, researchers acknowledge that it might not be the sole factor, considering that about one-tenth of lupus patients are men. Dr. David Karp, Chief of Rheumatic Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center, notes that while Xist is a compelling piece of the puzzle, more factors likely contribute to autoimmune diseases.

Understanding the role of the Xist molecule opens avenues for potential advancements in diagnostics and treatments. The discovery could pave the way for new tests for the early detection of autoimmune diseases and, in the long term, innovative therapeutic approaches.