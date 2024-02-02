Silkyara tunnel work resumes after 3-months

Construction on the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which encountered a partial collapse during last year’s Diwali due to a landslide, leading to the entrapment of workers for over two weeks, has recommenced under stringent measures. The 4.5 km-long tunnel, intended to streamline traffic on the Chardham yatra route, is now back in progress with necessary approvals. Colonel Deepak Patil, the project manager, stated in an interview with this newspaper that the resumption of work is gradual and is expected to gain momentum over the next 15 days.

To enhance safety, particularly in vulnerable regions, the installation of pipes is underway to create escape tunnels, ensuring secure evacuation pathways. Workers will access these sensitive zones through a dedicated exit tunnel designed for their safe retreat. Additionally, sources report ongoing activities such as the construction of the central wall, or separation wall, progressing from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara. The revival of construction activities signals a significant step forward for the project, emphasizing the commitment to completing this vital infrastructure for the Chardham yatra route in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.