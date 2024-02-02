Smartphone shipments in India grew 25% in October-December period

New Delhi: Smartphone shipments in India grew by 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the October-December period (Q4) in 2023. A report published by market research firm Counterpoint revealed this.

As per Counterpoint, this growth in smartphone shipments is due to 5G smartphones. 5G smartphones has contributed 61 percent in the total shipments. 5G phones in the affordable Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 15,000 price band contributed 24 percent of the total smartphone shipments. The premium smartphone segment also witnessed a 51 percent growth. Apple led the segment with a 17 percent market share.

Xiaomi became the market leader taking 18 percent of the market share. Vivo remained in the second position for fourth quarter in a row, with 17 percent of the smartphone market. Samsung is in the third spot with 16.8 percent market share. Realme featured at the fourth position, taking 11 percent of the market share. The report also highlighted that the company was the fastest-growing brand with a 69 percent YoY growth. With a 10 percent hold of the market, Oppo retained the fifth spot.