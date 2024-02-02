Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has now set its streaming debut date

The streaming debut date for Sofia Coppola’s film “Priscilla” has been announced. After its theatrical release in October, the movie is set to premiere on Max on February 23. The film stars Cailee Spaeny in the lead role as Priscilla, depicting her marriage to Elvis Presley, portrayed by Jacob Elordi. This narrative is based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley, where she reflects on her encounter with Elvis, their marital journey, and the complexities that eventually led to their divorce.

“Priscilla” provides an in-depth portrayal of the ascent and descent of the iconic couple’s marriage, presenting a unique perspective on the rock ‘n’ roll legend through the lens of his wife. The film garnered positive reception at the box office, leading to Cailee Spaeny earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor. Additionally, the film received a nomination for the Golden Lion at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival, with Spaeny ultimately securing the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress.

The love story between Priscilla and Elvis traces back to their early years when their relationship began at the age of 14, culminating in marriage when Priscilla was 21 in 1967. According to Priscilla’s memoir, she maintained her virginity until their wedding. Despite the challenges posed by Elvis’ high-profile lifestyle, the bond between them remained resilient even after their divorce in 1973. Elvis’s untimely demise in 1977 not only left a void in the music world but also impacted Priscilla profoundly, marking the end of a significant chapter in her life.