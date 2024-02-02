SpiceJet launches direct flights linking Ayodhya with eight cities

Eight direct flights connecting Ayodhya to various cities across the country commenced operations on Thursday, inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Minister of State VK Singh. The new flight services, launched by SpiceJet, aim to improve accessibility to Ayodhya, especially considering the increased influx of devotees after the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22. The eight cities with direct flights to Ayodhya include Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed that the commencement of non-stop flight services not only enhances Ayodhya’s air connectivity but also boosts tourism in the region. Prior to this expansion, Ayodhya had direct flights to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. With the consecration of Ram Lalla attracting over 25 lakh devotees in the last 10 days, the move is expected to facilitate the travel of devotees and tourists seeking darshan of Lord Ram in the newly constructed temple.

In light of the significant footfall, the UP cabinet adjusted its plan to take darshan of Shree Ram from February 1 to February 11. Several measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth darshan experience for devotees, including the erection of two different gates for VIP entries from the other side of the temple.