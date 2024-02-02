Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on February 2. At close, BSE Sensex was up 440.33 points or 0.61 percent at 72,085.63. NSE Nifty settled at 21,853.80, up 156.30 points or 0.72 percent.

About 1759 shares advanced, 1469 shares declined, and 67 remained shares unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, Adani Ports and NTPC. Top losers were Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank and HUL.

Among sectors, oil & gas index up 4 percent and Information Technology, metal, realty, power indices up 1-2 percent each, while bank index down 0.5 percent. BSE Midcap index rose 0.8 percent and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent

In this week, the Sensex and Nifty rise 2% each. Nifty Bank ended up 2.4% and Midcap index surged 2.6% .Except Media, all sectoral indices reported gains. PSU Bank was top gaining index