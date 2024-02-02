Taylor Swift could make history if she wins album of the year at Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift is poised to potentially make Grammy history at the upcoming 2024 awards ceremony, with the potential to secure the record for the most Album of the Year wins by a woman. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Sunday (Monday in India), and Taylor Swift could clinch her fourth consecutive Album of the Year award with her album “Midnights.”

This remarkable achievement would elevate Taylor Swift above esteemed artists such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, each of whom has secured three Album of the Year honors. Swift’s album “Midnights” places her in contention for this prestigious award at the Grammys.

Despite not performing at this year’s Grammys, Taylor Swift is a prominent figure for her potential record-breaking win. The list of nominations is dominated by SZA, who leads with nine nods, while other notable stars like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miley Cyrus are also contenders for the show’s top prizes.

In the Album of the Year category, Taylor Swift faces competition from Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey, with Victoria Monet contending for Record of the Year. The Grammys could witness a significant female presence in the top awards unless Jon Batiste secures the top prize for his songwriting excellence in “Butterfly.”

The anticipation surrounding Taylor Swift’s potential triumph adds an extra layer of excitement to the Grammys, where the music industry’s finest talents will converge to celebrate their achievements and recognize outstanding contributions to the world of music.