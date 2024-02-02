Thailand Masters: Mithun Manjunath enters quarterfinals

Bangkok: In badminton, India’s Mithun Manjunath entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of Thailand Masters badminton tournament in Bangkok. The current national champion Mithun Manjunath who is ranked 63rd in the world, defeated former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth by ‘21-9, 13-21, 21-17’ in 54 minutes. Manjunath will play Netherlands Mark Caljouw in the last-eight round.

India’s sixth seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the women’s doubles quarterfinals. Treesa and Gayatri beat fellow Indians Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa by ‘21-15 ,24-22’ in their round of 16 match. They will next be up against fourth seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi of Indonesia.

However, it was curtains for the other Indian in men’s singles draw, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian. Subramanian lost ‘9-21, 11-21’ to Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Yi Lin.