The music of Taylor Swift, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo will not be available on TikTok anymore

The music landscape on TikTok is undergoing a significant change, as music label Universal Music Group (UMG) initiates the removal of the music catalogues of prominent artists, including Taylor Swift, Drake, and Olivia Rodrigo. This decision follows the breakdown of negotiations to renew licensing agreements between UMG and TikTok, as the previous licensing agreement expired on January 31.

As a consequence, videos featuring songs owned by UMG will now be muted on TikTok. Users will be presented with the option to select a new song to accompany their content, necessitating alternatives for those accustomed to the tunes of Taylor Swift, Drake, and Bob Dylan. With a vast user base exceeding 1 billion subscribers, TikTok has become a powerful force in the music industry, contributing to the viral success of songs and serving as a platform for record labels to identify and promote new artists.

UMG, on Tuesday, accused TikTok of attempting to coerce the label into accepting an unfavorable deal that failed to address concerns related to fair compensation for artists and songwriters, safeguards against AI-generated music, and online safety measures to protect artists from “hate speech, bigotry, bullying, and harassment.”

In response, TikTok expressed disappointment at UMG’s decision to withdraw from a platform with over a billion users, characterizing it as a move where the label prioritized “its own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.” The dispute underscores the intricate negotiations and challenges within the evolving landscape of digital platforms, music licensing, and the interests of artists and record labels. As the music industry navigates these complexities, the outcome will likely shape the dynamics of future agreements between platforms and labels.