The national capital wakes up to shallow fog with a chilly winter morning

Delhi is still firmly in the grip of winter, as the national capital awoke to a cold morning shrouded in shallow fog on Friday. The dense fog not only affected visibility but also led to disruptions in both flight and train services. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a substantial layer of heavy fog enveloped portions of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh on February 2, while isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand experienced dense fog.

Despite a brief respite from the dropping temperatures due to Thursday’s rainfall, the minimum temperature plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius on the early morning of Friday. The precipitation and thunderstorms that occurred in some areas of Delhi-NCR contributed to the ongoing chilly weather in the region.

The prevalence of fog persisted on Friday, following the previous day’s light rain and thunderstorms. Additionally, isolated parts of Haryana, along with regions in Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, witnessed dense fog. At 11:30 pm on February 1, the recorded visibility in Delhi’s Safdarjung and East Uttar Pradesh was 500 meters.

The IMD categorizes fog conditions based on visibility, labeling it as ‘shallow’ when visibility ranges from 500m to 1,000m, ‘moderate’ when visibility is between 200m and 500m, ‘dense’ when visibility ranges from 50m to 200m, and ‘very dense’ when visibility drops below 50m.

The heavy fog conditions led to significant disruptions in transportation, with numerous flights and trains facing delays of 10-12 hours, and many being canceled altogether. As Delhi grapples with the lingering winter, the impact of fog on daily life continues to be a notable challenge for residents and travelers alike.