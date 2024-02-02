Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ set to hit Indian theaters

Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” is set to hit Indian theaters on September 6. Titled “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the film brings back Michael Keaton in the titular role, alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. Warner Bros India announced the release date on social media with a teaser poster and the caption “Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in cinemas September 6.”

The original “Beetlejuice” featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds, with their spirits trapped in their country residence. When a new, insufferable couple and their morose teenage daughter (played by Ryder) move in, the self-proclaimed bio-exorcist Beetlejuice is summoned to help scare them away. The plot details of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” are currently undisclosed, but the cast includes Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega.