Tobacco and Gutkha Products Worth Rs 38 Lakh Seized

In a joint operation with local police, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized prohibited gutkha and tobacco products worth nearly Rs 38 lakh in Thane district, Maharashtra. Acting on a tip-off, FDA officials conducted a surprise check at a godown complex in Bhiwandi, discovering an abandoned tempo loaded with banned goods. The seized products were valued at Rs 37,91,844, and the tempo, worth Rs 15 lakh, was confiscated. Despite the driver and others associated with the stock fleeing the scene, an FIR was registered against unidentified individuals, including the tempo driver, owner, and the person in possession of the seized stock.

The sale and consumption of gutkha, scented, and flavored tobacco products have been prohibited in Maharashtra since 2012. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused involved in the illegal transportation of these banned substances.