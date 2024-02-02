Trio of thieves come together to steal Pokemon cards but misses the most valuable one

The mantra of ‘To each, their own’ seems to guide many of us in our way of life, possibly explaining why a trio of thieves opted for an unconventional heist targeting Pokemon cards, believing in the subjective value of their loot. Despite the criminal act of stealing over 35,000 Pokemon cards from Tofu’s Trading, a trading card store in San Jose, California, the incident unfolded with a comedic touch, even prompting jokes from the store itself on social media.

The caper occurred under the cover of darkness at 2 am, with the burglars meticulously executing their audacious plan inside the store, all of which was diligently captured by the store’s CCTV cameras. The humor in the situation was not lost, especially when one of the thieves resorted to crawling on the floor in an attempt to avoid detection, ironically right in front of a surveillance camera.

Reports indicate that the theft transpired on January 24, and the culprits managed to evade law enforcement before their arrival. The store’s co-owner and manager, Amy Simpson, remarked on the seemingly absurd break-in, noting that the burglars broke in through a side door obstructed by a fridge, casting doubt on the notion of a targeted attack. Simpson expressed skepticism about the thieves’ motives, suggesting they may not have been familiar with the hobby as they seemed unsure about what to take.

While the thieves made off with a substantial haul of more than 35,000 Pokemon cards, they overlooked a special collection that held a higher value than the cards they did steal. The store owners found amusement in the entire incident, creating a video that they shared on social media, showcasing a lighthearted response to an otherwise unusual crime.