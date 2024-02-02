UAE authority announces partial road closure

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure on a key road from Friday. The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from 10pm on Friday, February 2 to 12 noon on Sunday, February 4.

The closure will be in effect on the two left lanes towards Al Ain. The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.