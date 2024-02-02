UAE public holidays for 2024 revealed: Full list

Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy at least 13 public holidays in 2024. UAE government has announced the list of public holidays in 2024. 4 of the 7 official occasions will translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a 6-day break. These holidays are in addition to the 30 annual leaves employees can take in a year.

Most of the dates announced on Tuesday were as per the Islamic calendar. To help you plan 2024 better, we have used the Hijri calendar published on the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) website to calculate the Gregorian calendar dates.

Also Read: Income Tax e-Filing will be down for three days: Details

Hijri calendar months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent Moon is spotted. The actual dates will be announced by the relevant authorities based on this closer to the occasion.

Eid Al Fitr: 6-day break: This Islamic festival marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. The government has specified that Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 will be a public holiday. This is about 4 or 5 days off, depending on whether the month lasts 29 or 30 days, respectively.

As per the Hijri calendar published on the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) website, Ramadan will have 29 days. Based on this, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates are: Tuesday, April 9, till Friday, April 12. When you factor in the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this is a six-day break.

Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha: 5 days off: Arafah Day is observed on Dhul Hijjah 9. Islamic festival Eid Al Adha is celebrated over the three days after. The corresponding Gregorian calendar dates are: Sunday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 19. Including the weekend (Saturday, June 15), that’s five days off to mark the festival.

Islamic New Year: 1-day holiday: Muharram 1, which is the first day of the Hijri year, is expected to fall on Sunday, July 7.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: It’s believed to be on Rabi Al Awwal 12. The date on the Gregorian calendar is not immediately clear.

National Day: December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.