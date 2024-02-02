Vijay enters politics, announces his political party

Chennai: Tamil Actor Vijay announced his entry into politics. The Tamil super star has named his party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. The actor has formally applied the Election Commission of India to register his party. He said his party would not participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election but was eyeing the 2026 Tamil Nadu poll.

‘We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting. Currently our party has applied for registration keeping in mind the time required for the work. Politics is not a hobby for me; It is my deepest passion and I want to devote myself fully to it,’ said actor in a statement shared on his social media platform.

‘On my behalf, I have already agreed to complete another film related duties without disturbing the party work and fully engage in politics for the service of the people. I consider that as my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu,’ Vijay said.

Vijay who is known as Thalapathy in the South Indian film industry is one of the most popular super star. He is often regarded as second only to Rajinikanth in terms of his mass appeal.Vijay will join a long list of actor-turned-politicians in Tamil Nadu that includes M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Jayalalithaa, the late Captain Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan.