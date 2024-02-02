WHO report predicts that the world will see a whopping 77% increase in cancer cases by 2050

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global community is anticipated to witness a staggering 77 percent surge in cancer cases by the year 2050. A report from the WHO’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), projects that within a little over two decades, there will be over 35 million new cases of cancer, marking a substantial 77 percent increase from the approximately 20 million cases reported in 2022.

Dr. Freddie Bray, who serves as the Head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at IARC, emphasizes that the impact of this increase “will not be felt evenly across countries.”

The report, unveiled in advance of World Cancer Day observed on February 4th, sheds light on the imminent escalation in the global cancer burden. The WHO, in its press release, attributes this rapid growth to factors such as population aging, population growth, and changes in people’s exposure to risk factors, with several of these factors linked to socioeconomic development.

Key drivers identified in the report include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity, which play pivotal roles in the rising incidence of cancer. Additionally, the report underscores air pollution as a significant driver of environmental risk factors contributing to the surge in cancer cases.

The findings underscore the need for global attention and concerted efforts to address these key risk factors and implement effective strategies for cancer prevention and control. As the global community grapples with the implications of this projected increase, understanding and mitigating the impact of these risk factors become crucial in shaping future public health initiatives.