2024 KTM RC range globally unveiled: Details

Mumbai: Austrian motorcycle, bicycle and motorsports brand, KTM has unveiled the 2024 models of RC125, RC200 and RC390. All three models in the RC range are expected to go on sale in the Indian market very soon.

The 2024 KTM RC125 will hit the market with a dual-tone paint scheme, featuring Blue/Orange and Black/White combination. The 2024 KTM RC200 s now offered in either a Blue/Orange or Black/Orange paint scheme. The 2024 KTM RC390 is also offered in Blue with White streaks and a huge ‘RC’ decal on the fairing and in Orange with black highlights on the fairing, tank and front fender.

The RC125 will continue to be powered by a 124.7cc liquid-cooled engine, generating a max output of 14.34 BHP and 12 Nm.

The RC200 will feature a 200cc liquid-cooled unit, producing max power of 25 BHP and 19 Nm, while the RC390 will be equipped with a 373cc liquid-cooled engine delivering a 42.9 BHP and 37 Nm. All three models get a 6-speed gearbox, with the RC390 getting an assist & slipper-clutch and a quick-shifter.