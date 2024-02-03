A largest-ever X-ray map of the universe has been released by astronomers

For many, the term ‘X-ray’ conjures images of skeletal structures captured on black film. However, in the realm of astronomy, X-rays offer a wealth of cosmic insights. Unlike the human context where X-rays reveal bones, in astronomy, they unveil celestial secrets. X-ray astronomy has evolved into a distinct field where astronomers dedicate their careers to deciphering the universe’s mysteries through these high-energy emissions. Recently, the largest-ever X-ray map of the universe has been unveiled, featuring over 900,000 cosmic sources emitting high-energy radiation, including more than 700,000 supermassive black holes.

The data is the result of the efforts of the German consortium “eROSITA.” This X-ray map, presented on January 31, incorporates information collected by the eROSITA X-ray telescope, mounted on the Spektrum-RG satellite, a collaborative venture between Russia and Germany. The Max Planck Society in Germany, a key contributor to the mission, declared that the eROSITA All-Sky Survey Catalogue (eRASS1) stands as the most extensive compilation of X-ray sources ever disclosed.

In an official announcement via its X handle, The Max Planck Society shared the significance of this achievement, stating, “An X-ray image of half the #universe: the first publication of the eROSITA sky-survey data release makes public the largest-ever catalogue of high-energy cosmic sources.” This substantial dataset provides researchers with a comprehensive view of the universe in X-ray wavelengths, uncovering cosmic phenomena and contributing to a deeper understanding of celestial objects that might remain hidden in other wavelengths of light. The eROSITA X-ray map is poised to significantly advance our knowledge of the universe, offering astronomers unparalleled insights into the high-energy aspects of cosmic structures and phenomena.