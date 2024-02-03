Asian country announces visa-free entry for citizens of 28 countries including India: Details

Tehran: Iran has announced visa-free entry for citizens of 28 countries. The visa-free travel will begin from Sunday, February 4.

As per the new rule, citizens of 28 countries who travel to Iran as tourists do not need a visa as of February 4. Indian nationals can enter by plane without the need for a visa, but if they want to enter through land borders they should receive a visa.

Citizens of these country will not require a visa:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan

Tunisia

Tanzania

Mauritania

Zimbabwe

Mauritius

Seychelles

Japan

Indonesia

Singapore

Cuba

Vietnam

Cambodia

Brunei

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Croatia

Serbia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belarus

India

Earlier, Iran had lifted visa requirements for the citizens of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria.