Asian country announces visa-free entry for citizens of 28 countries including India: Details

Tehran: Iran has announced visa-free entry for citizens of 28 countries. The visa-free travel will begin from Sunday, February 4.
As per the new rule, citizens of 28 countries who travel to Iran as tourists do not need a visa as of February 4. Indian nationals can enter by plane without the need for a visa, but if they want to enter through land borders they should receive a visa.
Citizens of these country will not require a visa:
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan
Tunisia
Tanzania
Mauritania
Zimbabwe
Mauritius
Seychelles
Japan
Indonesia
Singapore
Cuba
Vietnam
Cambodia
Brunei
Brazil
Mexico
Peru
Croatia
Serbia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Belarus
India
Earlier, Iran had lifted visa requirements for the citizens of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria.
